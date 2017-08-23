'Halo Wars 2' News: Find Out What the New 'Awakening the Nightmare' Expansion Contains

Twitter courtesy of Halo 'Awakening the Nightmare' will include a new campaign featuring the Banished

"Halo Wars 2" players will have something new to sink their teeth into next month, as developers recently revealed the game's upcoming expansion known as "Awakening the Nightmare."

The key feature of the expansion is the new Banished campaign players will soon be able to take on.

Detailed in a recent Xbox Wire post, "Awakening the Nightmare" will take players to a time just after the events of the game concluded. There, they will see that the battle for the Ark is still ongoing. The Banished are now more driven than ever to accomplish their goals, although as developers teased, their actions may lead to some significant events taking place.

Aside from the new campaign, the upcoming expansion will also include notable additions in the form of more leaders and maps.

Players will also be given access to the new game mode known as Terminus Firefight, though this addition has not been detailed just yet.

Also included in the "Awakening the Nightmare" package are some Blur cinematics that players should enjoy checking out.

Developers are expected to reveal more about the expansion prior to its release that is currently scheduled for Sept. 26.

There are also some new features in the works for "Halo Wars 2."

Developers are currently working on introducing Arena functionality and a Spectator Mode for the game. The two additions are expected to give fans more ways to consume the game, as they can opt to participate in more matches or they can also just choose to hang back and watch some of the best players in the world take on each other.

At this time, release dates for the Arena functionality and Spectator Mode have not been announced yet, however.

More news about the different additions coming to "Halo Wars 2" should be made available in the near future.