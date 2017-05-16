'Halo Wars 2' News, Update: Next DLC to Be Shown at E3? 343 Teases What to Expect

Developer 343 Industries has something to showcase at the upcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017 and many believe it has something to do with "Halo Wars 2."

(Photo: 343 Industries)A promotional image for "Halo Wars 2."

"Halo" community manager Brian Jarrard revealed on Reddit that they have something for fans at the gaming convention, but made sure to set their expectations on what it will be.

"I'll slip into my Dreamcrusher persona for a minute in the name of realistic expectations: We've said this already but we'll have a little something at E3," he teased.

"But it's not related to the next major entry in the franchise," Jarrard went on to say. This means that "Halo 6" will not be part of 343's presentation at E3, but "Halo Wars 2" could be.

Microsoft has also already revealed that a remaster of "Halo 3" for its decade anniversary this September is also not planned so there is only so much left to talk about involving the "Halo" franchise.

Gamepur suggests that the developer's E3 presentation could involve downloadable content (DLC) for the real-time strategy sequel. After all, 343 Industries has been working on the new expansion for a while now.

Jarrard provided an update on the DLC in a post on Halo Waypoint announcing Dan Ayoub's departure from 343 Industries to be part of the Microsoft Mixed Realty division.

The community communications manager assured "Halo Wars 2" and the upcoming DLC "are in the safe hands of Dan's team, with "some wonderful DLC and other surprises still to come."

He also revealed that they are "testing and polishing [the DLC] in preparation for launch," the outcome of which should help them determine a release date.

"It will depend on the final test pass and getting the content through cert — but so far things are progressing nicely," Jarrard wrote.

"We'll definitely provide more details as soon as we have them. In the interim, I think I'm allowed to say that the next leader will be on the UNSC side," he teased.