'Han Solo' Director Ron Howard Teases 'Star Wars' Fans With Glimpses of the New Film

All is well for the as-yet-untitled "Star Wars" Han Solo spin-off film and new director Ron Howard wants everyone to know that.

Facebook/StarWars Ron Howard was hired to take over where directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller left off.

It should be remembered that a few weeks ago, there had been much strife and conflict with the "Han Solo" spin-off leading to then-directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller getting axed from the project. There was also news that Lucasfilm wasn't entirely happy with Alden Ehrenreich's performance as the iconic Han Solo.

Ron Howard was tasked to take over where Lord and Miller left off and he is reassuring everyone that the "Han Solo" film good and running. Being an active social media user, particularly on Twitter and Instagram, Howard has been constantly teasing "Star Wars" fans about what's happening on set.

In fact, just recently, he posted an image of himself on Instagram. A monitor can be seen behind the director with actor Donald Glover, who plays Lando Calrissian, possibly in the Millennium Falcon.

"Lining up a shot today from my director's monitor," Howard said in the caption.

Not only that, he also teased what could possibly be a scene involving Chewbacca's (Joonas Suotamo) family via Twitter. The image sees Howard and Chewbacca on set with monitors showing the latter with another Wookie.

It looks like "Star Wars" fans have found a gem in Howard seeing as he isn't afraid of giving away anything from the film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lord and Miller clashed with screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan over the tone of the film and with how Han Solo should be portrayed. This ultimately led to the hiring of Howard and the firing of the two by Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy.

The "Hans Solo" film will star Ehrenreich as the eponymous hero/scoundrel and Glover as Calrissian. Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Phoebe Waller are also involved in the film with unknown roles as of yet.