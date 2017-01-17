'Han Solo' Movie Cast, Spoilers: Woody Harrelson Plays Protagonist's Mentor, Reveals His Character is 'A Bit of a Criminal'

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Reports about the massive franchise of "Star Wars" are unstoppable. And recently, actor Woody Harrelson revealed he is going to play the young Han Solo's (Alden Ehrenreich) mentor in the latter's upcoming stand-alone film. Harrelson also revealed that his character in the spin-off movie "is a bit of a criminal."

REUTERS/Mark Blinch Woody Harrelson will play the young Han Solo's (Alden Ehrenreich) mentor.

Harrison Ford played Han in the original "Star Wars" trilogy and in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

Talking to Collider, Harrelson confirmed that he is playing the protagonist's mentor. However, the versatile actor refused to talk about the details of the film.

Harrelson said, "I don't think the Force is allowing me to talk about this. They want me to keep pretty mum so I better not say too much about it. They're pretty top secret about the script and the story... It'll be cool to be mentoring Han Solo, that will be cool."

The same report mentioned that filming of the spin-off stand-alone movie is expected to start next month. However, Lucasfilm is understandably keeping all details under the rug.

In another event, during a Facebook Live interview with Mashable, Harrelson reportedly revealed another bit of detail about his character in the upcoming Lucasfilm movie. Answering questions from fans, Harrelson said, "I'm a mentor to Han. I'm also a bit of a criminal."

Just like in the interview with Collider, Harrelson was careful not to spoil anything regarding the young Han Solo film during the Mashable Q&A session.

However, despite Lucasfilm's tight security on details, they have been gracious to announce the movie's cast members. Along with Ehrenreich and Harrelson, Lucasfilm announced last November that one of the queens from "Game of Thrones" — Emilia Clarke — is visiting the galaxy far, far away.

In an official announcement on StarWars.com, the studio said, "[Clarke] will join the upcoming untitled Han Solo 'Star Wars' movie. Clarke's role will round out a dynamic cast of characters that Han and Chewie will encounter on their adventures."

Before that, Lucasfilm also announced that Donald Glover will play the young Lando Calrissian.

The stand-alone film focusing on the young Han Solo is slated to premiere on May 25, 2018.