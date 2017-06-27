'Harry Potter' Celebrates 20th Anniversary with a Facebook Easter Egg

It has officially been 20 years since J.K. Rowling released the first Harry Potter book, "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone." Twenty years is definitely such a long time, enough to gather millions of fans and supporters.

Facebook/harrypottermovie"Harry Potter" celebrated its 20th anniversary on June 26, 2017.

This milestone is definitely a cause for celebration for the Potterheads out there, but it looks like even Facebook and the rest of the Internet have joined the festivity.

Facebook celebrated the 20th anniversary of "Harry Potter" by surprising users with a cool new trick specifically made for the event, Variety reported.. So how does the trick work? Well, it goes like this: Typing the names of the four main houses at Hogwarts, specifically Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw, will automatically cause the words to be in the colors representing each house.

Not only that, upon typing the words, an animated magical wand will appear on the screen and cause a colorful explosion. Gryffindor will be printed in red, Slytherin green, Hufflepuff yellow and Ravenclaw blue. Since Harry Potter came from the house Gryffindor, his name will also be printed in red

Facebook/harrypotermovie Facebook created an Easter egg just for the occasion.

Facebook users can repeatedly make the magical wand appear just by clicking the highlighted words.

So far, those are the only words that seem to work on the trick. Typing other "Harry Potter" related words will not have the same effect.

"Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" was first released back on June 26, 1997 and since then the series grew into multi-billion empire amounting to $25 billion and spanning several other books, toys, films and even a themepark. The "Harry Potter" franchise has touched countless lives and treaded on many different themes and subjects, including death and political issues.