'Harry Potter' Facts: Rowling Reveals Two Surprises in Commemoration of Series' 20th Anniversary

Aside from the fantastic world of witchcraft and wizardry, J.K. Rowling has been known to drop surprise bombs for all her fans. It could be in the form of an apology for a dead character or small facts that nobody has ever heard of before. In celebration of the 20th year of "Harry Potter," Rowling has released two new pieces of information that definitely shocked the whole fandom.

Facebook/harrypottermovie"Harry Potter" celebrates 20th anniversary.

Through a Pottermore entry, Rowling revealed that there are two Harry Potters. The one that the world of witchcraft and wizardry dubbed as the Chosen One is actually the second Harry Potter. The first was named Henry, but he is known as Harry to his friends and family. He played a role in pushing for the rights and safety of the Muggle community and is the reason why the Potters are excluded from the pure-bloods. He has a son named Fleamont, who married Euphemia, and has a son named James Potter. He lived long enough to see him get married to muggle-born Lily Evans but did not live to see his grandson, Harry.

The reveal of Harry's (the second one) ancestry was a surprise because Rowling had not previously mentioned him in the seven books. However, fans are expecting see and learn more about him in the upcoming prequel.

The surprises do not stop there. According to reports, a long-running love affair between two of Hogwarts' well-loved professors was revealed to a small fact printed on a limited edition of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" published by Bloomsbury. The entry indicates that Professor Flitwick and Professor Sprout were in a longe-term relationship. No further details were added, but it should be enough to fuel an onslaught of fanfiction centering around the Charms and Herbology professor.

While waiting for further developments, fans can celebrate the 20th anniversary of "Harry Potter" by getting on Pottermore or binge-watching the entire series.