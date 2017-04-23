Harvard University LGBT Fact Sheet Claims Gender Can 'Change From Day to Day'

A new Harvard University factsheet on gender dysphoria is urging students to "fight transphobia" by learning what the university claims are facts associated with the fluidity of gender.

According to Campus Reform, the Ivy League school's Office of BLGTQ Student Life recently distributed a "fact sheet" to students on campus titled "Get the facts about gender diversity. Fight transphobia."

The document begins by asserting that "sex assigned at birth and gender identity are not necessarily the same."

"Sex assigned at birth, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, hormonal makeup, physical anatomy, and/or how one is perceived in daily life are not necessarily related," the sheet reads, adding that "there are more than two sexes."

The page explains that not only do genitals influence a person's sex but also hormones and chromosomes. It cites a post by Organization Intersex International to claim that at least 2 percent of humans are "born with combinations of these characteristics that do not fit into the constructed sex binary of 'male' and 'female,' and may identify as intersex."

"Even within categories of 'male' and 'female,' every human expression of sex is in some way biologically variant from the next," the BLGTQ office asserted.

According to the document, the concept of gender is "fluid and changing," can be expressed in a number of ways and can change on a daily basis.

"For many people — cis and trans — gender expression, identity, and self-understanding can change from day to day," the fact sheet claims. "For example, gender can be expressed through any, all, and/or none of the following ways: speech, mannerisms, clothing, reflecting on one's gender identity, sharing one's gender identity with family, friends, and/or co-workers, make-up, grooming, name and/or sex on legal documents, hormone therapy, and surgery."

The fact sheet concludes by implying that failure to comply and call people by their preferred name or pronoun is a "form of systemic violence."

"Fixed binaries and biological essentialism, manifest in gendered language, misgendering someone, and the policing of trans bodies, threaten the lives of trans people," it contends.

In order to prove its claim, the sheet cites data from an organization called "Trans Student Educational Resources," the same group that produced the much reported on "Gender Unicorn" last year.

"Trans people of color are six [times] more likely to experience physical violence when interacting with the police than white cisgender survivors of violence," the fact sheet claims. "[Eighty percent] of trans students feel unsafe at school because of their gender expression."

The Christian Post reached out to Harvard's media relations department for comment on this story. However, a response was not received by press time.

Campus Reform reports that some Harvard students are upset that university funds were used to produce the BGLTQ office's handout. However, none were willing to risk punishment to speak on the record.

Campus Reform's California campus correspondent Peter Van Voorhis, who broke the news of the fact sheet, told TheBlaze that "students across the country are sick of this gender nonsense, and are fighting back to promote truth on their campuses."

"It's a shame that a historic institution like Harvard University has stooped this low," Van Voorhis asserted.

According to the BLGTQ office's website, it has existed at the school in some capacity since 1998 with the goal of fostering "a safer, more diverse, and inclusive campus by educating and engaging the Harvard community about the multiplicity of sexual and gender identities."

The office hosts a number of annual events, one of which is a "Queer Prom." The office also runs an "Allyship Workshop," to teach students how to act as an LGBT ally in the community.