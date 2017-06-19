'Harvest Moon: Light of Hope:' More Details About the Game Revealed

"Harvest Moon: Light of Hope" is the upcoming game of the "Harvest Moon" series. Natsume, the developers of the series, revealed more details at the recent Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). They allowed players to get a hands-on experience of the game and enjoy its unique "Harvest Moon" style gameplay.

YouTube/Natsume Inc Official "Harvest Moon" 20th anniversary logo

In "Harvest Moon: Light of Hope," the story opens with the male or female protagonist finding himself stuck on an island after a massive monsoon. While on the island, he will find that it is almost deserted, and it is up to him to develop the area, restore the town to much livelier and richer state.

People who have been playing the "Harvest Moon" series for the past years will be familiar with the game mechanics of "Light of Hope." According to reports, the game looks and feels like "Harvest Moon: Seeds of Memories," a game that was originally released to iOS and Android devices.

The gameplay will be very similar to the past game. Players will be able to farm throughout their land, and take care of animals like cow, sheep, and chickens to earn money. Places like mountains, rivers, and forests can be scouted for materials and other things inside the game. However, some places can be quite limited as some areas cannot be accessed, such as entering shops or other homes. It is still unknown whether the final game will have these restrictions.

Another returning feature of the upcoming "Harvest Moon: Light of Hope" is the marriage feature. Bachelor and bachelorettes from previous "Harvest Moon" games will be coming back. Elise, Jeanne, Melanie, and Nova from "Skytree Village" will be available as bachelorettes. For the bachelors, Dean, Cyril, Gabriel, and Edmond from "Skytree Village" will be available as well.

"Harvest Moon: Light of Hope" is still in development and is scheduled to be released for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in 2018.