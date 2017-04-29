'Hawaii Five-0' Season 7 Episode 24 Spoilers: Oahu Is Threatened by Possible Terrorist Attack

The upcoming 24th episode of the seventh season of "Hawaii Five-0" promises to be an exciting and gripping installment as the team receives a tip about a possible attack on the island.

Facebook/HawaiiFive0CBS A promotional photo of the CBS TV series "Hawaii Five-0."

The next episode of "Hawaii Five-0" season 7 is titled "He ke'u na ka 'alae a Hina," which is a Hawaiian phrase that translates to "A Croaking by Hina's Mudhen." The synopsis published by SpoilerTV about the upcoming episode reads:

"When McGarrett (Alex O'Loughlin) gets a tip that someone is plotting a terrorist attack on Oahu, Five-0 searches for those behind it before it's too late. Also, Chin (Daniel Dae Kim) and Abby (Julie Benz) have a very difficult decision to make."

Scott Caan as Danny "Danno" Williams, Grace Park as Kono Kalakaua, Jorge Garcia as Jerry Ortega and Chi McBride as Lou Grover will also appear in the upcoming installment.

Meanwhile, the guest stars appearing in episode 24 include Ian Anthony Dale as Adam Noshimuri, Willie Garson as Gerard Hirsch, Leon Williams as Kalea, Omid Abtahi as Naser Salaam, Ingo Rademacher as Robert Coughlin, Nick Shakoour as Adnan Khalid, Taylor Wily as Kamekona, Terrell Clayton as a CIA officer and Herschel L. Gillins as a guard.

The episode is directed by Krishna Rao and was written by Rob Hanning. A promo teaser for "Hawaii Five-0" season 7 episode 24 has also been released, and can be seen below:

The upcoming episode this week will be followed by the season finale airing on May 12. The final episode is titled "Ua Mau Ke Ea O Ka Aina I Ka Pono," which translates to, "The Life of the Land is Perpetuated in Righteousness." According to spoilers, McGarrett will risk his life while Kono will be making a life-changing decision.

"Hawaii Five-0" season 7 airs every Friday at 9 p.m. EDT on the CBS TV Network.