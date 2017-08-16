'Hawaii Five-0' Season 8 Spoilers: New Villain Has Links With Past Season

"Hawaii Five-0" season 8 will see a young and brilliant computer hacker take the stage as the villain. And for those who have been faithfully following the series, this character might seem familiar.

Facebook/HawaiiFive0CBS Alex O'Loughlin (Steve McGarrett) and Scott Caan (Danny Williams) star in CBS' police procedural TV series, "Hawaii Five-0."

Long-time viewers will be familiar with the sociopath hacker Ian Wright (Nick Jonas) who was killed in the season 4 finale. Wright had planned to kidnap and kill Grover's (Chi McBride) daughter. However, before he could do so, Wo Fat (Mark Dacascos) was able to kill him first.

As it turns out, he has a brother named Aaron, who will be played by Joey Lawrence. After three long years since Ian's death, his brother who is also a computer whiz wants to continue his legacy, and possibly serve a little bit of revenge on the side.

Lawrence will appear in two episodes of "Hawaii Five-0" season 8. The Task Force encounters him after he frees a dangerous arsonist from prison using just his computer. Last month, the actor is posted a photo of him on set with his brother Andrew.

On the other hand, fans will have to say goodbye to Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park after both actors failed to reach an agreement with CBS. To fill in the gap left by the original cast members' departure, three new characters will be brought in this season.

First off is Ian Anthony Dale, who has been promoted to series regular, possibly as Kim's replacement, so fans will get to see more of Adam Noshimuri this season. He will be joined by Meaghan Rath and Beulah Koale as Tani Rey and Junior Reigns, respectively, who are new recruits to McGarrett's (Alex O'Loughlin) team.

Tani will be among those tasked with putting a stop to Aaron's schemes so it would be interesting to see how she fares in the show.

"Hawaii Five-0" season 8 is set to premiere on Friday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.