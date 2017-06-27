HBO Now July 2017 New Movies, TV Shows: 'Game of Thrones' Season 7, 'Hacksaw Ridge,' 'The Other Side of the Door' and More

With another month comes another list of new movies and television series are rolling out on HBO Now. From "Game of Thrones" to "The Other Side of the Door," here are a few upcoming movies and TV series that fans should not miss.

YouTube/HBOA screen capture from the official teaser of HBO's "Room 104."

On the first day of the seventh month, HBO Now will air a handful of movies that includes "About a Boy," "American Gigolo," "Bean The Blair," "Witch Project (1999)," "Book Of Shadows: Blair Witch 2," "Born On the Fourth of July," "Cobra," "The Dark Knight," "Erin Brockovich," "Heartburn," "Johnny Handsome," "K-Pax," "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" and "The Other Side of the Door."

HBO Now will also bring the theatrical premieres of "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping" on July 8, "Keeping up with the Joneses" on the 15th, "Hacksaw Ridge" on the 22nd and "Almost Christmas" on the 29th.

Aside from the exciting movies, fans will also see the much-awaited season premiere of "Game of Thrones" season 7 on the 16th, "Ballers" season 3 and "Insecure" season 2 on the 23rd and the highly anticipated series premiere of "Room 104" on the 28th.

Among other TV series, "Room 104" is receiving the most buzz. It is set in a single room of an American hotel and tells the different stories of the assorted characters who pass through it in each episode.

"We've all seen stories set in seedy motels and high-class international resorts, but for years we've been fascinated by the funny, weird, sad, scary, absurd things going down in that corporate chain hotel near the airport," creators Jay and Mark Duplass said in a statement obtained by Variety. "That's what 'Room 104' is after... finding some magic in the seemingly mundane," they added.

"Room 104" features an ensemble cast that includes Orlando Jones, Hugo Armstrong, Poorna Jagannathan, Davie-Blue, Sarah Hay, Melonie Diaz, Philip Baker Hall, Jay Duplass, Keir Gilchrist, Veronica Falcon, Ellen Geer and Adam Foster.