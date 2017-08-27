HBO Now New Releases September 2017: Here's the Full List

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith HBO CEO Richard Plepler speaks during an Apple event in San Francisco, California March 9, 2015.

September is going to be an eventful month for HBO. The network has recently released its official list of what is coming and going from HBO Now and HBO Go next month, which include some of the newest and most exciting titles to ever hit TV. Aside from spectacular movies, some original series are also coming to the network.

Included in the theatrical highlights are "Hidden Figures," "Why Him?" "Assassin's Creed" and the 2016 award-winning film "La La Land," which starred Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. The network is also set to welcome the new drama series by George Pelecanos and David Simon titled "The Deuce," which stars James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhall. Set in the 1970s, the series will premiere on Sept. 10 and chronicles the rise of the porn industry.

September will also see the return of the comedy show "Vice Principals" by Danny McBride, which will be airing its second season. Next month will also see the conclusion of some of HBO's hit series like Dwayne Johnson's "Ballers," "Hard Knocks '17—Training Camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," and "Insecure," which stars actress Issa Rae.

Here is the full list of changes that will occur in HBO Now's lineup for September:

Original Programming:

"J Balvin: Bruuttal" (9/8)

"HBO First Look: Battle of the Sexes" (9/11)

"Kingsman: The Golden Circle: HBO First Look" (9/13)

"Clinica de Migrantes: Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness" (9/25)

"Felipe Esparza: Translate This" (9/30)

Season Premieres:

"Vice Principals," Season 2 (9/17)

"The Deuce," Series Premiere (9/10)

Season Finales:

"Sesame Street," Season 47 (9/2)

"Hard Knocks '17 — Training Camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers" (9/6)

"Insecure," Season 2 Finale (9/10)

"Ballers," Season 3 Finale (9/24)

Theatrical Premieres:

"Traders," 2016 (9/1)

"A Monster Calls," 2016 (9/2)

"Hidden Figures," 2016 (9/9)

"La La Land," 2016 (9/16)

"Assassin's Creed," 2016 (9/23)

"Why Him?," 2016 (9/30)

Estrenos:

"Al Final Del Tunel (AKA At the End of the Tunnel)," 2016 (9/1)

"Maquinaria Panamericana (AKA Panamerican Machinery)," 2016 (9/15)

"Yo Soy Un Politico (AKA I Am A Politician)," 2016 (9/22)

Starting September 1:

"Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel," 2009

"The Amityville Horror," 2005

"Austin Powers the Spy Who Shagged Me," 1999

"Body of Lies," 2008

"The Crew," 2000

"Dumb and Dumber," 1994

"The Express," 2008

"Fantastic Voyage," 1966

"Fried Green Tomatoes — Director's Cut," 1991

"Halloween: Resurrection," 2002

"Head of State," 2003

"Hellboy II: The Golden Army," 2008

"How High," 2001

"The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy," 2005

"Keeping the Faith," 2000

"Maximum Overdrive," 1986

"My Sister's Keeper," 2009

"Scarface," 1983

"Scent of a Woman, 1992

"Sea of Love," 1989

"Sex and the City (The Movie) — Extended Version," 2008

"Stick It," 2006

"Tron," 1982

Ending September 30:

"42," 2013

"American Psycho," 2000

"American Psycho II: All American Girl," 2003

"The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford," 2007

"Batman & Robin," 1997

"Be Kind, Rewind," 2008

"The Big Lebowski," 1998

"The Blues Brothers," 1980

"Blues Brothers 2000," 1998

"Casper," 1995

"Central Intelligence," 2016

"Cocoon," 1985

"Cocoon: The Return," 1988

"Crimson Peak," 2015

"End of Days," 1999

"Grumpy Old Men," 1993

"Hollywood Ending," 2002

"The Huntsman: Winter's War," 2016

"Lady in the Water," 2006

"The Legend of Tarzan," 2016

"M*A*S*H," 1970

"Mamma Mia!," 2008

"My Big Fat Greek Wedding," 2002

"Resident Evil," 2002

"The Simpson's Movie," 2007

"Slumdog Millionaire," 2008

"Straight Outta Compton," 2015

"Urban Cowboy," 1980