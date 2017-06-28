'Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen' Release Date, News: Reboot Film to Be R-Rated

The wave of positivity surrounding the planned "Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen" project is set to get another boost, as it has now been confirmed that the reboot film will be R-rated. Now, director Neil Marshall discussed how the R-rating will enable him to apply the appropriate amount of intensity portrayed in the original comics.

Facebook/hellboymovie"Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen" to be much darker than previous films.

"We've been granted permission to do it R-rated, which for me is just like taking the cuffs off," Marshall told fellow filmmaker Mick Garris on the most recent episode of the latter's podcast, Post Mortem. "It's like, okay, so now we can just make the movie we want to make... When you go back the original material, it is kind of bloody, so I'm going to embrace that," he added.

While the R-rating gives him the freedom to explore "Hellboy's" darker elements, Marshall is hoping to keep the reboot film as practical as possible. He admitted he aims to stay away from computer-generated imagery (CGI) effects and use practical ones as much as possible.

Marshall further emphasized that the project will be "as practical as we can possibly make it." He then went on to say that, "I love to do stuff in camera whenever I possibly can, and use CG as the amazing tool that it is, to enhance or expand upon the world, but not to use it to replace reality, when you can do it [for] real."

"Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen," which is intended to start production in September, will star David Harbour as the titular character. In the original comics, Hellboy is a demon summoned from Hell by the Nazi occultists near the end of World War II. He secretly works to keep the world safe from paranormal threats and is identified as the "World's Greatest Paranormal Investigator."

"Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen" does not have an official release date yet.