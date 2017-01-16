'Heroes of the Storm' May Be Adding 'World of Warcraft's' Valeera Sanguinar To Its Roster

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Developers have seemingly teased who will be the next character set to be added to "Heroes of the Storm's" growing roster.

Blizzard A new character may soon be added to 'Heroes of the Storm's' roster

In a recent tweet, developers shared a short video clip featuring what looks at first like the silhouette of a new character.

Playing the video reveals that the character lurking in the shadows is not the one developers want players to know, as that mysterious figure is stabbed through the chest and from the background emerges a more recognizable figure — none other than Valeera Sanguinar.

"World of Warcraft" players will likely recognize Sanguinar right away as she appears in that massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) as a non-playable character.

According to the WoW Wiki, Sanguinar is a blood elf who has trained to become a highly skilled combatant.

Sanguinar features a fighting style that closely resembles the ones utilized by Gladiators and Rogues, which would seem to suggest that she specializes in close-range combat. Her choice of weaponry also seemingly hints that she is at her best when she is able to use those blades to quickly attack her opponents.

As VG247 pointed out, Sanguinar is not associated with either the Alliance or the Horde and that could impact how she will be portrayed inside "Heroes of the Storm" and turn her into one of the most interesting characters available.

At this point, there's still a lot that developers need to reveal about this potential roster addition, including when she may be added.

In related news, developers also recently released a minor patch for the game that fixes certain hero abilities that are used by Artanis, Li-Ming and Zul'jin. The small patch gets rid of some navigation arrows that were previously present on the Hero Select screen.

More news about the possible additions coming to "Heroes of the Storm" should be made available in the near future.