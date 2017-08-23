HGTV Picks Up 'Flip or Flop Atlanta' for Second Season

(Photo: HGTV) Featured in the image are "Flip or Flop Atlanta" hosts Ken and Anita Corsini.

More new episodes of "Flip or Flop Atlanta" are heading to HGTV next year.

The "Flip or Flop" spinoff has been officially renewed for a second season, according to Deadline. HGTV's decision to greenlight another installment for the remodeling series does not come as a huge surprise. Since its July 20 debut, "Flip or Flop Atlanta" gained over 7.9 million viewers and even helped HGTV rank as the top three cable network among upscale women ages 25 to 54 in the Thursday viewing schedule.

The show centers on licensed contractor Ken Corsini and his wife, Anita, who is a design and real estate expert, as they work on transforming neglected properties. Together, they remodel each building into stunning new homes.

"The performance of Flip or Flop Atlanta is exactly what we anticipated," said John Feld, senior vice president of programming for HGTV, DIY Network and Great American Country, in a press release. "The Corsinis' real estate and budgeting savvy, expansive renovations, and seemingly effortless ability to manage their business relationship is inspiring for anyone who has ever thought about flipping a house."

HGTV's original "Flip or Flop" franchise debuted in 2013. Hosted by Tarek and Christina El Moussa, it currently ranks as the network's second-highest ratings. Its huge success brought forth a series of spinoffs set in different cities in the United States.

"Flip or Flop Vegas" premiered in April, while "Flip or Flop Atlanta" made its way to the small screen in July. Three more remodeling shows will be airing next year: "Flip or Flop Ft. Worth," "Flip or Flop Nashville" and "Flip or Flop Chicago." As The Hollywood Gossip points out, the success of each new spinoff will mostly depend on the characters and backstories of their hosts.

The second season of "Flip or Flop Atlanta" is slated to premiere next year on HGTV. The network has yet to announce a definitive premiere date.