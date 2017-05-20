High School Students Claim School Official Talked About God During Graduation, Demand Apology

Students from a high school in Missouri demanded an apology after a district official spoke about God and Bible verses and asked them to join him in prayer during their commencement exercises.

(PHOTO: FACEBOOK/WILLARD HIGH SCHOOL) The 2017 graduating class of Willard High School in Willard, Missouri.

According to the News Leader, some seniors from Willard High School were angered and demanded for Superintendent Kent Medlin to apologize because he went overboard in sharing his faith to the graduating class.

The seniors said that Medlin went too far in quoting several Bible verses and crediting God for many things as well as asking them to join him in prayer.

"I came there to graduate, not go to church," said senior student Preston Schaeffer. "It kind of ruined my night. That was the last night of my high school experience and he chose to talk about religion instead of graduation."

Another senior, Ashlynn Bradley, said Medlin's actions were improper.

"He asked students to stand up and pray as a Christian, quoting the Bible numerous times throughout," she said. "Many students felt extremely ostracized by the situation, when choosing not to pray.

Bradley also recalled the superintendent's invitation to the students to join him in his office "for coffee to discuss the Lord."

"This was incredibly inappropriate," said the graduate.

CBN News wrote that another senior, Joseph Amundson, expressed his hopes that it is "never repeated again."

The U.S. Establishment Clause dictates that, "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof."

Bradley said "the fact that he [Medlin] put his rights over our rights" offended a lot of the graduating class.

He along with three other students intend to file a complaint against Medlin at the American Civil Liberties Union.

Upon learning that he had offended many, Medlin apologized for his action.

"If my behavior was offensive to anyone, then I am truly sorry," said the superintendent. "I in no way wanted to offend anybody. That was not my intention."