'Hina Logi ~from Luck & Logic~' Episode 9 Spoilers: School Festival Preparations Continue as Lion's Special Training Begins

Doga Kobo Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series “Hina Logi ~from Luck & Logic~.”

The Pirari Academy is about to hold its first ever school festival, and preparations will be afoot on the next episode of the Japanese magical girl anime series, "Hina Logi ~from Luck & Logic~."

After being appointed as project leader in this week's episode, Mahiro spent the next couple of sleepless nights writing a scenario for the musical play that they have decided to perform. The theme of the school festival is coexistence with the foreigners, and Mahiro's musical play has been inspired by the song Lion once taught them in Monolium.

As the story goes, a foreigner girl from Monolium gets lost and meets a girl from Septpia, and the two of them will subsequently bond over a song. Mahiro has appointed Nina to play the girl from Septpia, while Lion will be the foreigner girl.

The preview for the next episode shows that preparations for the play will continue along with the girls' regular training.

However, between her regular school duties and practicing for the play, Lion will also have special extracurricular one-on-one sessions with Kagura, who has proposed to help her train her skills, body, and heart in order to maintain a more stable Trance.

Lion's heart tends to be very sensitive to the emotions of the people around her. This may otherwise be a good trait, but it also causes her to be so distracted that it collapses her Trance. Kagura has been tasked to remedy this condition with some extra training hours.

Will Lion's training yield favorable results? Will she be able to juggle everything she has to do without collapsing halfway? And what is it that the school principal seems to be so concerned about regarding Lion's mysterious origins?

"Hina Logi ~from Luck & Logic~" airs at different times in various Japanese networks. The airing schedules are listed on the anime series' official site. Episodes can also be streamed on Crunchyroll in selected regions outside Japan.