'Hitman: The Complete First Season': Trailer, January Patch Notes Reveal New Bonus Mission

Players who will purchase the "Hitman: The Complete First Season" copy will get an all-new Bonus Mission as confirmed through the game's January patch notes as well as a trailer dedicated to the new content.

YouTube/HITMANScreenshot from the trailer of new Bonus Mission 'Landslide'

The new Bonus Mission is called "Landslide" and is set in the Italian town Sapienza. The trailer dedicated for the "Landslide" Bonus Mission previews a vibrant depiction of Sapienza and features its bright coastline and busy streets.

As seen on the teaser, the new Bonus Mission takes place during the Sapienza Festival del Paese. Before the video ends, Agent 47 can be seen – with a gun on his hand – approaching a crowd taking part in the festivities.

Sapienza's main layout highly resembles its previous appearance in the "Hitman" franchise. However, reports suggest that players will see new faces and new décor in the town's remake.

The "Landslide" Bonus Mission may be accessible through the purchase of the game's "Complete First Season" copy or the Upgrade Pack. It will also be available through the Bonus Episode copy for players who prefer to purchase standalone episodes.

To play "Landslide," players are also required to install the January update that will provide several game enhancements aside from the new Bonus Mission. One highlight feature of the January patch is the addition of the new Professional Difficulty Level.

In developers' notes, the Professional Difficulty Level will bring in extended replayability and an entirely fresh gaming experience through new artificial intelligence behavior paired with special game mechanics. The new game option will also offer unique rewards following a separate mastery track.

"Hitman's" January patch notes will add several interesting improvements that include: High Dynamic Range support that will benefit players on PlayStation 4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One S, and the PC; the option to add created Contracts to "My Favorites" list for easier navigation, tweaked the attention gain modifiers that will let Agent 47 become less easily spotted by non-playable characters; marking illegal items with exclamation points so players will avoid picking them up in front of an NPC; and more additional features plus bug fixes.

The "Hitman: The Complete First Season" copy will start selling the same time the "Landslide" Bonus Mission and January patch go live on Jan. 31.