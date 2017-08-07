HIV-AIDS Cure News Update 2017: HIV-AIDS Treatments and Cancer Cure Research Linked to Each Other

REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha A lab test used by a nurse in Bangkok to determine if a patient has HIV

The importance of having a collaborated effort between the Human Immunodeficiency Virus-Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV-AIDS) and cancer cure studies was discussed at the latest conference about HIV Science.

According to a report, Nobel Laureate Professor Françoise Barré-Sinoussi mentioned during the 9th International Aids Society (IAS) Conference on HIV Science that was held in Paris, France in late July that the joint efforts from both the HIV-AIDS and Cancer research fields could result to a discovery of more sustainable treatments for people who are currently diagnosed with the dreaded HIV disease.

"Well we know, first of all, some people on long-term treatment develop cancer," Barré-Sinoussi stated during the conference at IAS.

She also claimed that there are more data being discovered in the last five years that could show the similarities between cancerous tumor cells and the cells that were infected with HIV.

IAS HIV Cure and Cancer Forum co-chair Professor Sharon Lewin also agreed with Barré-Sinoussi's statements, saying there are several resemblances between HIV and cancer as soon as the patient undergoes treatments for both illnesses.

"What we're trying to do here is, in the cure context, for us to stop treatment and the virus doesn't rebound and something we call remission — which is actually from the cancer world (happens)," Lewin said in a statement shared with Health-e News. "Cancer is much the same in some ways: there is initial treatment where you remove the bulk of the tumour and then often the doctor says you're in remission ... and the cancer often returns."

More studies about the similar approaches for HIV-AIDS and cancer treatments are expected to emerge in the future.

Meanwhile, the case of a South African girl born with the AIDS virus who managed to control her disease after early anti-HIV treatment was revealed during the 9th IAS Conference.

The case could establish the fact that the dreaded disease can be controlled without having to go through a strenuous and life-long process of taking anti-retroviral drugs.

"This is really the first step toward HIV remission and a cure," Virologist Deborah Persaud from Baltimore's Johns Hopkins Children's Center said in statement. "Understanding the factors that came into play to lead to this outcome is really going to inform science."

The South African girl's case is still being studied at this point.