Holly Bobo Murder Trial Update 2017: Key Witness Jason Autry Could Be Lying

The key witness in the Holly Bobo murder trial has a credibility problem. Jason Autry, who is supposed to testify against Zachary Adams, might be lying about what he really knows in connection to the kidnapping, rape and murder of Holly Bobo to protect himself.

Reuters/Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Zachary Rye Adams of Parsons, Tennessee is pictured in this undated handout photo.

Autry reportedly cut a deal with the prosecutors and tipped the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) of knowing where Adams hid the murder weapon. Some, however, have alleged that his tip was a distraction to the case when in 2014, he didn't want to turn on his friend and refused to help the TBI.

Autry has also been imprisoned at the Riverbend Maximum Security Prison as Adams' accomplice, along with five more individuals. If they are found guilty, they will be sentenced to the death penalty.

"It begs the question: Are you simply doing this to get consideration for yourself?" legal analyst Nick Leonardo asked of Autry's real motives. Autry reportedly received federal immunity for agreeing to be a key witness. The trial of Adams will begin on Sept. 11.

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Autry is the key witness for prosecutors in the Holly Bobo murder trial. But will anyone believe him? The story at 6.#nc5 pic.twitter.com/0elC2YPcxa — Nick Beres (@NC5_NickBeres) July 13, 2017

Earlier this month, the defense filed a motion to exclude the weapon from the trial as the TBI had two conflicting reports regarding its retrieval. Prosecutors, however, said this would be "a critical piece of evidence."

Bobo was a nursing student who was reported missing in 2011. It wasn't until 2014 when her body was found and police arrested Adams as the prime suspect.

"We believe we can prove she was taken forcefully from her home without her consent," the police said in a statement following the discovery of Bobo's body. "We also feel she was killed in the perpetration of the kidnapping, thus we have a charge of felony murder."

The investigation into Adams began when he was found with stolen pearls. Someone allegedly tipped authorities of his connection to the victim's murder and they searched Adams' home for evidence.