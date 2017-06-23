'Holmes and Watson' Premiere, Spoilers: Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly Team Up as Comedic Titular Characters

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly will pair up once again to take on comedic roles in a storyline that's always been on a serious tone.

Facebook/TalladegaNightsMovieWill Ferrell and John C. Reilly in "Talladega Nights."

Deadline reported that Ferrell and Reilly, known for causing uproarious laughter in their movies "Talladega Nights" and "Step Brothers," will be pairing up once again to portray a funny take on the famous characters of Sherlock Holmes and John Watson from Arthur Conan Doyle's tales.

The film, titled "Holmes and Watson," will be a PG-13 Sony Pictures comedy directed by Etan Cohen and produced by Mosaic and Gary Sanchez. Ferrell will portray Holmes, while Reilly will play Watson.

The script originally had Sacha Baron Cohen, who also starred in "Talladega Nights," as Watson. However, the project was put on hold until Sony's Sanford Panitch and Tom Rothman took on the film.

Ferrell and Reilly's take on "Holmes and Watson" will surely be an interesting film, because previous adaptations of Doyle's Sherlock Holmes novels were mostly serious in tone.

A "Sherlock Holmes" franchise directed by Guy Ritchie features Robert Downey Jr. as the titular character, while his best ally Watson is portrayed by Jude Law. There is also a CBS series based on Doyle's novels titled "Elementary," led by Jonny Lee Miller as Holmes and Lucy Liu as a female Dr. Watson. Another series based on the novels is on Netflix, titled "Sherlock," with Benedict Cumberbatch playing the titular role.

Meanwhile, Ferrell and Reilly have been spotted in London filming scenes for "Holmes and Watson."

Buzzfeed reported that the two were filming in London. It appears that production for the film is still ongoing.

"Holmes and Watson" is slated to premiere on Aug. 3, 2018.