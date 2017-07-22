'Homeland' Season 7 Cast News: Three Stars Promoted to Series Regulars

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtime A promotional image for Showtime's "Homeland."

When "Homeland" returns for its seventh season, it will welcome back actors Jake Weber, Linus Roache, and Maury Sterling as series regulars.

The three appeared in "Homeland" season 6, but Sterling already had a recurring role as Max Piotrowski, a CIA surveillance expert, since the show's first season. The actors' promotion as regulars follows the death of Rupert Friend's Peter Quinn, which took place at the end of last season.

Roache, on the other hand, appeared only twice during the season 6 finale. He plays the role of David Wellington, the right-hand man of the new president, played by Elizabeth Marvel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Weber's is the most interesting one since his character, the scheming radio host Brett O'Keefe, turned into an important character because of Donald Trump's victory in the presidential elections last year. He played a vital role in last season's main conspiracy. Is he going to spread more rumors about the newly elected president in the upcoming season?

Sterling's past credits include "The A-Team" and "Coherence," while Roache had "Vikings," and Weber starred in "Hell on Wheels."

As previously announced, "Homeland" season 7 is set to start production in Virginia this fall. It is a new setting for the Showtime series, and executive producer Alex Gansa has expressed his excitement to shoot new scenes in the city.

"We're thrilled to bring the production of Homeland to the great state of Virginia," the showrunner reportedly said in a statement. "Its cities and neighborhoods and people will surely provide a rich backdrop for our story, and we in turn aim to provide a small but hopefully significant boost to the local economy," he added.

Fans will have to wait for more updates to know the possible plots for the upcoming season.

"Homeland" season 7 is expected to air early next year.