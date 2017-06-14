'Homeland' Season 7 Spoilers: Who Will Stand Against Keane and Her Cronies?

President Keane's (Elizabeth Marvel) megalomaniac approach of taking over the US needs to be stopped in the next season of "Homeland."

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtimeKeane is unstoppable in the next season of "Homeland."

According to spoilers, the POTUS is too far gone to realize what she has been doing to the country. Because of the failed coup against her administration, Keane has become paranoid and has ordered the arrest of suspicious individuals who might or might not be involved in the attack. Saul (Mandy Patinkin) was one of the unlucky ones after he was captured by the President's cronies. Carrie (Claire Danes) tried to explain to Keane that Saul was on their side, but the latter would not give her the time of day.

As Keane's fake sense of justice spirals even further, people who recognize that she is turning into a dictator will step up and try to stop her. Carrie will be one of them, as well as Saul, as soon as she gets him out of incarceration. Keane has already made it clear that she is past the negotiation stage. She will never agree to a talk with the intelligence community. From the start, the politician said she does not trust the CIA showrunner.

Alex Gansa said that the season was hinged on the war between the newly elected POTUS and the intel group. Any similarity to President Trump's situation was reportedly coincidental.

"The most surprising and alarming coincidence was that the very thing we had posited a year ago in February — that is a President-elect in an adversarial relationship with her own intelligence community – actually came to the fore after President Trump got elected was just a coincidence of epic proportions. Frankly that was the biggest surprise second only to the fact that Donald Trump got elected in the first place," the EP said.

"Homeland" season 7 is expected to air sometime in 2018.

