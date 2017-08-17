'Homeland' Season 7 Spoilers: Will Carrie and the CIA Face an International Crisis?

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtime Carrie is back in the game in the next season of "Homeland."

Carrie (Claire Danes) and the CIA may be dealing with a bunch of international problems in the upcoming season of "Homeland."

In an April interview with Deadline, executive producer Alex Gansa revealed that they have "some big ideas" for the new installment, but nothing has been decided yet. Season 6 had Carrie and the others tackling some domestic issues in the United States. This was a huge change from the usual overseas location set-up that the Showtime series followed. According to Gansa, it is possible they could introduce another storyline involving international terrorists just to see how Carrie and her friends in the CIA will deal with the upheaval. On the other hand, the show may also still focus on the national concerns that the U.S. government will have to face.

"We don't really even know where we're going to be shooting the last two seasons. We don't know what story we're going to be telling, whether we're going to be telling a Russian story or an Israeli story or an American story. We're in that real fun, gestating period. ... Also, we're going to have to keep one ear cocked to see what's actually happening in the real world, and how much that will influence the story we'll tell also remains to be seen," Gansa said.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that the unrest simmering around President Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) will continue in the upcoming season. According to spoilers, Brett O'Keefe (Jake Weber), the alt-right media personality who planned the coup against her, will be back. Carrie is also expected to leave Keane's administration and return to spy work. In doing so, she will form a close connection with Max Piotrowski (Maury Sterling), the CIA agent who is rumored to take Quinn's (Rupert Friend) place in her life. Speculations are rife that he and Carrie will be involved romantically.

"Homeland" season 7 is expected to air sometime in 2018.