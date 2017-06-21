Honeymooners Who Saved a United Airlines Plane From Disaster Were Left Stranded

The honeymooning couple who saved a United Airlines flight from a potential crash felt betrayed by the airline after they were left "stranded" to sleep on the airport floor. This was what befell Mike and Rachel Brumfield for the heroism they displayed in preventing a potential disaster.

Reuters/Jeff HaynesUnited Airlines planes in this file photo.

The newlyweds were on board United Flight 170 on Tuesday night bound for Venice to join a cruise for their honeymoon. As the plane taxied to the runway at Newark Liberty International Airport, Rachel looked out the window and saw gallons of fuel gushing from one of its wings.

Mike stood up and sprinted through the aisle to inform the crew. But a flight attendant "yelled at him" at him to sit down. "He's like, 'But something's not right.' They said, 'Is it an emergency?' He said, 'I don't know,' so they said, 'Go sit down.' They said, 'Everything's normal,'" Rachel recounted.

To show their appreciation, the crew invited the couple to the cockpit where they were assured they will be taken care of considering the flight was canceled. But as soon as they got off the plane, the two were left on their own. United gave them a food voucher but nowhere to sleep for the night.

Mike took to Facebook his frustration. "We saved your united flight 170 from possibly crashing into the Atlantic, you praised us saying you'd take GOOOOD care of us, then cancelled the flight and disappeared," he wrote. "We landed 11 hours ago. We're stranded. Every hotel booked. And they have no idea where our luggage is and don't seem to care," he added.

He also posted a photo of Rachel curled up on the airport floor with her head propped up on a suitcase. A fellow passenger who was given an accommodation by United saw them and offered his hotel voucher. Another passenger rented a limo that would take them to JFK for their flight that night. The couple eventually made it to their cruise on a Delta flight.