'Horizon Zero Dawn' Gone Gold, Says Insider; Video Trailer Comes Out on Monday

"Horizon Zero Dawn" has already created a huge fan base despite the fact that it has not been released yet. A source claims that the title will hit gold by next week and the game director confirmed that a new video trailer will be out on Monday.

PlayStationA scene taken from "Horizon: Zero Dawn," as promoted by PlayStation.

"Mock reviews have been very good. Internally I'm told the game is regarded as the best thing coming out of anything first party by senior PS leadership. They're extremely high on it. I expect the game do well critically and commercially," wrote Shinobi, a Sony Insider, on NeoGAF.

In an article by Gaming Bolt, Shinobi also forecasted that "Horizon Zero Dawn" will have gone gold in several days. This indicates that the title may have already been finished and it will come out at the scheduled release date.

Meanwhile, "Horizon Zero Dawn" fans are talking about the recent tweet of game director Mathijs de Jonge wherein he confirmed that a new trailer will come out on Monday. He did not disclose any details about what the video will feature, but some are expecting that the gameplay mechanics and the storyline will somehow be revealed.

@bigking123 Monday — Mathijs de Jonge (@dejongemathijs) January 25, 2017 Twitter/Mathijs de Jonge

The hype about "Horizon Zero Dawn" has been kept high and no negative news had come out ever since it was announced. And since it is speculated that the title is already finished, it will not cause players any disappointment, unlike "Kingdom Hearts 3" and "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," which have dismayed players due to their delayed launch.

Furthermore, the game is said to have no microtransactions, sparking more interest for the game.

"Horizon Zero Dawn" is set to be released in North America on Feb. 28 and March 1 in Europe. Unfortunately, it is only available for PlayStation 4 (PS4).

In the meantime, here is a 38-minute gameplay that has got the whole world excited about the coming of the title.