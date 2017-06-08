'Horizon: Zero Dawn' Latest News: Guerrilla's Game Has Sold Over 3.4 Million Copies

Guerrilla Game's new action-adventure video game, "Horizon: Zero Dawn," has reached a new milestone in terms of its sales performance.

(Photo: Facebook/GuerrillaGames)A promotional photo of Guerilla Games' video game "Horizon: Zero Dawn."

According to a report by Glixel, "Horizon: Zero Dawn" has passed the 3.4 million mark in the number of units it has sold. This is a significant increase from the 2.6 million units sold in the first two weeks of the video game's launch.

"We've been so proud of what that studio has been able to do," Jim Ryan, Sony Europe's boss, told Glixel. "It's a brave step for that studio to go from making shooters like Killzone to an open-world game."

Sony also confirmed that out of more than 3.4 million copies sold, 915,000 units were digital.

"This kind of shift changes everything. It changes the publishing model, it allows smaller players to put out games, it affects DLC and it has a huge impact," PlayStation boss Shawn Layden said.

Given the impressive sales performance of "Horizon: Zero Dawn," it is not surprising that Guerrilla Games is currently working on a new story expansion for the action-adventure game. There is still no official word about its scheduled release date, but it is believed that Sony may discuss or show off the downloadable content (DLC) expansion at the upcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017. However, this has yet to be confirmed.

According to GameRant, if "Horizon: Zero Dawn" continues selling copies, it could sell as many as 8 million copies over its lifetime, as one research firm previously predicted. Moreover, if Sony manages to continue selling the game through the holiday season this year, the game could already hit 6 million copies sold, which is the estimated sales performance of the game by the end of 2017.

Since it was launched, "Horizon: Zero Dawn" has received positive reception from fans and critics alike. It is praised not only for its beautiful as well as engaging open world, but also for its interesting story.

"Horizon: Zero Dawn" is currently available exclusively on the PlayStation 4.