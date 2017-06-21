'Horizon Zero Dawn' to Become a Long-Running Franchise, Sony Reveals

As far as breakout stars go, there is no denying that "Horizon Zero Dawn" is the biggest breakout star of the year. Ever since it was first released, "Horizon Zero Dawn" has taken the gaming world by storm, and even months after its release, the game's sales still continue to rise.

It should be remembered that prior to its release, "Horizon Zero Dawn" has been overshadowed by much bigger game franchises in terms of promotions. But as of this June, "Horizon Zero Dawn" has sold more than 3.4 million copies worldwide.

But "Horizon Zero Dawn" isn't only a financial success as it has also been well-received by game critics, with most of the praise directed towards the game's story depth, character development, visuals and the open-world exploration. Now, it seems that the post-apocalyptic game, after proving its worth to Sony and Guerrilla Games, will be here for quite a while.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Shawn Layden of Sony Interactive Entertainment America revealed that they are now planning to turn "Horizon Zero Dawn" into a franchise.

"The reception for the game has been fantastic. Guerrilla Games boss Hermen Hulst has got a very keen mind on where he wants to take 'Horizon' and what the roadmap is – and that roadmap is expressed in multiple years. I think we'll be in the 'Horizon' business for a long time."

It looks like "Horizon Zero Dawn" has proven its worth to Sony and Guerrilla Games, enough for them to make a franchise out of it.

Just recently, it was announced that a new DLC pack for the game titled "Horizon Zero Dawn: Frozen Wilds" will be released sometime this year. According to Guerrilla Games, the DLC will continue the story of Aloy and will feature new maps, quests and loads of other surprises.