'House of Cards' Season 6 Release Date, Plot News: Will Show Still Return? Netflix Mum on Renewal

Facebook/HouseofCards Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright star as Frank and Claire Underwood in "House of Cards."

It's been months since "House of Cards" season 5 launched on Netflix. The streaming site, however, has not yet announced its renewal.

With the fate of "House of Cards" still undetermined, viewers might wonder if the drama inside a fictional White House is still relevant. With so much crazy stuff happening in the real world, is there still a place for the Netflix show?

"House of Cards" showrunners Frank Pugliese and Melissa James Gibson talked to The Hollywood Reporter recently and they conceded that real-life events might have some impact on the show.

"Over the course of five seasons, the real world has stolen the writers' room storylines on many occasions," Gibson said. "The frustrating part is that sometimes the real world goes to air first."

The showrunners' sentiments were the same opinion that star Robin Wright (Claire Underwood) expressed via Vanity Fair. She said that the Trump presidency has "stolen all of our ideas for season 6."

But lead star Kevin Spacey (Frank Underwood) believes that "House of Cards" still has more stories to tell and he's still willing to be a part of it moving forward. In a separate THR interview, Spacey said that he's still having the time of his life in the show and it can go on for as long as the audience still find it appealing.

One thing that sets the show apart from real-life events is that "House of Cards" finally installed a female U.S. president in Claire. This doesn't mean, however, that Frank will take a backseat from power, if and when the show gets renewed.

The showrunners hinted that the upcoming season might see the Underwoods turning on each other after working together to grab power in the White House.

"As much as they need each other, they may turn out to be each other's' biggest opponent," Pugliese told TV Line.

"House of Cards" season 5 left off with a lot of open-ended questions about the fates of Catherine Durant (Jayne Atkinson), Leann Harvey (Neve Campbell) and Doug Stamper (Michael Kelly). The showrunners promised that some of these will be answered in the new season and all that's missing is a green light from Netflix.