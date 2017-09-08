'House of Cards' Season 6 Spoilers: Claire Shocks Frank With Power Move

Facebook/HouseofCards Claire is ready for Frank in the next season of "House of Cards."

Claire (Robin Wright) is planning something huge against her husband in the potential new season of "House of Cards."

Blasting News reported that the president-elect may be executing a power move against Frank (Kevin Spacey) to stop him from ruining her administration. Now that she is president, Claire will do everything to protect her spot. She is especially scared that Frank will go behind her back and betray her. He has been known for his callous ways in order to stay in power. They may be married for years, but their relationship means nothing to him if in the end, he will come out the loser. Claire should thus watch out for a double cross.

Speculations indicate, though, that Claire will make the first move to avoid future complications. If she takes control of Frank now, perhaps he will not attempt to overthrow her administration anymore. This is wishful thinking for Claire, of course, as her husband is not the type to sit quietly and accept orders.

There is a chance, though, that Frank will let go of his grand dream and settle for something less. Showrunners Frank Pugliese and Melissa James Gibson told The Hollywood Reporter in June that Frank could be content with being "the power behind the power."

"At the end of season four, the Underwoods seem to have come to an agreement that both of their ambitions were valid and that they would be able to navigate them together and support each other and serve each other," Gibson said. "Season five really explored: Is that possible? And I think those last few lines indicate: maybe not."

Pugliese hinted, though, that Frank might just go in for the kill and execute Claire. He is more than capable of ordering the POTUS' death. The same thing can be applied to Claire. Now that she is the president, she is also up to silencing her husband.

Netflix has yet to announce the renewal of "House of Cards."