'House of Cards' Season 6 Spoilers: Claire's Team to Welcome New Member

Facebook/HouseofCards Jane Davis is a wild card in the next season of "House of Cards."

Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) may be getting another patriot in her team in the upcoming season of "House of Cards."

In an interview with Vulture, Patricia Clarkson, who plays Jane Davis, hinted that her character might still change her mind and join Claire's cabinet in the new installment. Jane had previously turned down the First Lady's offer for her to join her entourage and put her impressive skills to good use. Jane said she would be better off away from all the stress and drama.

According to Clarkson, Jane admires Claire a lot and believes in her capabilities as a great leader. She said Jane might have a change of heart and eventually say yes to Claire's offer.

"I think Jane views most people as simple-minded, but I think in Claire she's found a true companion, patriot, and intellectual equal, which is rare for Jane," Clarkson shared with Vulture. She adds: "But she could also change her mind, which could also be a surprise. Jane lives for the fight, for the unexpected, and I don't know if she could ever live a structured life. She has incredible discipline and she has a powerful life. I just don't know if she could ever sit behind a desk from 9 to 5 ever."

Meanwhile, executive producer Melissa James previously revealed that they have high hopes for Wright's character in season 6. She said they were thinking of Claire addressing the audience, just like her husband, Frank (Kevin Spacey). Incidentally, Claire should never let her guard down with Frank. He has already demonstrated that he could have her killed without feeling remorse if he wanted to. Claire's ascent to power has been hinted for a while. Frank cannot help but feel threatened by her. His wife has a lot of followers. He knows she can topple his administration with a well-planned coup.

"House of Cards" season 5 is currently streaming on Netflix.