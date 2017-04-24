How Can Christians Stop Worrying About the Future?

Worrying is never good for anyone. But when problems arise and issues kept piling up, it's difficult for Christians to maintain their peace.

(PHOTO: PIXABAY)

One man shared his thoughts with world-renowned evangelist Billy Graham, confessing that he constantly worries about his family's financial situation.

"I know we're supposed to trust God instead of worrying all the time, but I just can't help it," he said. "Our budget is very tight as it is, and I worry constantly about what will happen if one of us loses our job or something. How can I stop worrying so much?"

For his part, Graham answered on his website that it's never wrong to plan ahead or budget one's money. If people don't, they will easily spend their hard-earned money on things they don't need.

But he clarified that there's a huge difference between planning ahead and worrying about the future. "When we worry, anxiety about the future takes root in our minds and hearts, and we become more and more fearful and unsettled," he said. "Constant worry also leads to doubt — doubt in ourselves, but most of all doubt in God and His love for us. And yet worrying never changes anything."

In order to overcome one's worries, Graham suggested that people reflect on just how much God loves them. If God didn't care about people, then that's the time people should worry about the future.

At the same time, people should commit their worries to God. "When worries grip you, don't let them fester and grow; immediately turn them over to God in prayer," he suggested.

Graham also shared some Bible verses earlier that would help calm even the most troubled hearts. The first comes from Psalm 27:1, and it reads: "The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?"

The next is from Deuteronomy 31:8: "It is the Lord who goes before you. He will be with you; he will not leave you or forsake you. Do not fear or be dismayed."