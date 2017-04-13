How Do Religions Grow? The Gay Rights Movement's Mega Strategy (Part 4/7)

The views expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of The Christian Post or its editors.

What is the end goal of the homosexual agenda? I contend that they would like to project an image of a World in which the happily "married" homosexual couple and their two adopted children live side by side with the heterosexual family of four next door without discomfort or judgment. This rainbow world could be a Shangri-La existence that has no maladjusted youth, no violence, and no abuse between people because all are free to live and exist according to themselves.

(Photo: Reuters/Jim Bourg)Gay rights supporters celebrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry, outside the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 26, 2015. The court ruled 5-4 that the Constitution's guarantees of due process and equal protection under the law mean that states cannot ban same-sex marriages.

I am afraid that the reality will be much different than what they are seeking.

It can be argued that their was no solid homosexual strategy prior to the early 1990's. It was at that time that two Harvard professors, Marshall Kirk and Hunter Madsen began writing and developing a strategy. First they produced an article entitled "The Overhauling of Straight America" and then the very popular book "After the Ball."

Kirk and Madsen outlined various goals including the decriminalization of all "sex acts between consenting adults." And the opening of "all standard rights of marriage and parenting" to homosexuals.

They stated that the first stages of reaching these goals was to seek the right of homosexual couples to be linked in civil solidarity pacts that would allow them to file joint tax returns, receive all the welfare and employment benefits of spouses, and enjoy the inheritance rights of spouses. In the early stages of the movement they were somewhat successful in gaining these rights through several means, including putting pressure on large businesses. However, they were surprised as to how readily their agenda began to be be accepted, thus they changed their goal away from civil unions to same-sex marriages.

In attempting to define a strategy, Kirk and Madsen published a six point strategy for gaining respect and acceptance in their initial two works. Their six points were:

1. Talk about gays and gayness as often and loudly as possible

2. Portray gays as victims, not aggressive challengers.

3. Give homosexual protectors a just cause

4. Make gays look good

5. Make the victimizers look bad.

6. Solicit funds. (This strategy is to get corporate America and major foundations to financially support the homosexual cause.)

Not only would they make gays look good and detractors (including Christians) look bad, they would also promote a desensitization of the American public concerning gays and gay rights.

As they progressed. they created what I call a Mega strategy to change the society as a whole. It is at this level that they have been the most successful. It is true that they operate on both the micro and meta levels but how they sought to change society is textbook. Few today would question their success in changing the society, not only of the United States, but of the whole Western world.

As previously stated, a Mega strategy will need to function in the ten major building blocks of culture. Lets look at several to see what has been accomplished;

Education

By 2001 the homosexual movement had already made inroads at the top levels of the National Education Association. At their annual convention that year in Los Angles, a resolution was introduced for consideration.

The preamble of the resolution states, "The National Education Association recognizes the complex and diverse needs of gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and questioning students and gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgendered families and the children requires the development of programs to promote a safe and inclusive environment."

At that time the resolution did not pass but today many schools have programs that promote the homosexual lifestyle as well as having changed most textbooks to include positive statements concerning their agenda.

Art and Entertainment

Startling with Norman Lear's "All in the Family," many TV shows began to have sexual innuendos in the form of humor that focused on homosexual orientated persons. Over time however, the humor began to have as its object the unenlightened heterosexual or misguided Christian. Both movies and television progressively presented gays in a positive light with the crown jewel of their effort being the homosexual characters in "Brokeback Mountain." The main actor, Heath Ledger, received an academy award nomination for his work in the movie.

Business

Early in their strategy the LGBT program targeted businesses. One of their tools was to identify Board members who were sympathetic with their movement and then slowly to use that contact as a beachhead to try to influence leading members of the Board. This strategy has been successful and today strong supporters in the business world include such well know businesses as Target, Ford, and Disney. They proved that when the homosexual movement went to the top leadership of the business world, they would most likely be successful, thus gaining them inroads into the business world as well as finances for their work.

Government

In 1990 few politicians would publicly support homosexuals or their movement for fear of losing the next election, but as their strategy began to work and they were experiencing success, many politicians including President Obama changed their course and gave them their full support. Today the tables have been reversed and few politicians will go against the LBGT agenda.

Media

Recognizing their need of good public relations they created the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD). This became one of the most important tools of the homosexual movement within the media industry. One of their tactics was the threat of lawsuits against any media outlet or any person that spoke negatively about homosexuals. In many cases their zeal even turned into a form of intimidation.

Other Mountains of Culture

Other mountains of culture include religion, family, military, sports, and technology. In each of these areas it is possible to track how the homosexual movement was able to influence this important part of the culture. In the case of this movement, it is impossible to have numerical count to determine their success, but everyone can see the rapid change in many attitudes of the average citizen. Because they chose to have a Mega strategy they have been able to have an undue influence in many parts of the American society.

Their is no doubt but that the homosexual movement has been successful in both the development and the carrying out of their strategy. They have chosen to look at the whole society and to find ways to influence it for their cause.

Christians could learn from them, not in adopting their agenda but in looking at some of the tools they used. There are ways that the Church of Jesus Christ can be even more efficient in caring out its task of winning the world.

Dr. William Wagner is director of Olivet University's Institute for Global Strategic Studies.