'How to Get Away With Murder' Season 3 Episode 12 Spoilers: Laurel Asks Nate for a Favor

Laurel (Karla Souza) is ready to see Wes' (Alfred Enoch) lifeless body in the upcoming episode of "How to Get Away with Murder."

Facebook/HowToGetAwayWithMurderLaurel goes to the morgue in the upcoming episode of "How to Get Away with Murder."

In the episode titled "Go Cry Somewhere Else," the promo reveals that Laurel is back on her feet and wants to see her lover. When she finally snapped out of her coma, the first thing on her mind was to go see Wes. The others do not think it is wise, considering her delicate condition. After the explosion, his corpse does not look good. Laurel is pregnant and speculations claim the baby's father is Wes. Her friends certainly think so since he and Laurel were lovers before his untimely death.

In the clip, Laurel asks Nate (Billy Brown) to show her Wes' body. In the morgue, both of them gasp as they look at his corpse. They must have spotted something off.

Previously, the medical examiner changed her story, stating that Wes died from smoke inhalation during the fire. Nate went to see her and demanded to know why she said that when it had been announced that Wes was already dead prior to the explosion. Meanwhile, Bonnie (Liza Weil) is running out of options on how to get her boss out of prison. Even after Frank's (Charlie Weber) confession that he was the one who killed Wes, the police are still keeping Annalise (Viola Davis) in jail.

The teaser shows Annalise at her tether's end. She has given up hope that she will soon wake up from this nightmare. When her mother comes to visit her, she breaks down.

Executive producer Peter Nowalk previously talked about their choice to have Annalise stay behind bars for an extended period of time. He told TVLine that he initially had second thoughts about using the storyline, but talking to Davis cemented the decision.

"But, it felt like a rare opportunity to see Annalise in a new environment — and to see her struggle with that. And I always knew deep down I had Viola to lean on. I could lock her inside a closet with no windows and she'd be amazing. So, as scary as it was, when you know you have Viola Davis to perform and feel things, you're OK. I'm excited we did it, and I'm excited for people to see where it goes," the EP said.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 3 episode 12 airs Thursday, Feb. 9, at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.