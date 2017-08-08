'How To Get Away With Murder' Season 4 Spoilers: Dominic Spills Secret to Laurel?

Facebook/HowToGetAwayWithMurder Dominic will spill the beans in the next season of "How to Get Away With Murder"

Dominic (Nicholas Gonzalez) will likely come clean to Laurel (Karla Souza) about his part in Wes' (Alfred Enoch) death in the upcoming season of "How to Get Away with Murder."

In February, Souza spoke to Entertainment Weekly about her character's connection to Dominic. According to her, the hitman was an old family friend. There was also a hint that he and Laurel could have been romantically involved once. They have known each other since they were kids, and Laurel's reaction to seeing Dominic again during last season's finale revealed that the fondness between them remains. If their "friendship" dates back to childhood, Dominic will probably have a tough time keeping the secret from Laurel. He may just snap and tell her that her father, Jorge (Esai Morales), ordered him to kill her boyfriend.

"No, it's such a surprise, she's not seen Dominic in such a long time, she never could even fathom thinking — she always thinks it's the Mahoneys. It would be too quick. It's not a situation where she could put those two together yet, and that's what's going to make it even more interesting that she has no idea about it, and then in season 4, there will be that reveal and surprise," Souza said.

Meanwhile, it has been recently revealed that Julius Tennon, Viola Davis' husband, will guest star in season 4. Davis' plays Annalise on the show, but details regarding Tennon's character are still under wraps. It is expected though that he will share the screen with his wife.

It was also previously announced that "West Wing" alum Jimmy Smits will be joining the show as a "prominent figure" in the lawyer's life. Spoilers indicate that his character will be at the center of chaos in the upcoming storyline.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 will air on Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.