'How To Get Away With Murder' Season 4 Spoilers: Michaela to Reject Asher's Love Confession?

Michaela Pratt (Aja Naomi King) may still change her mind about loving Asher Millstone (Matt McGorry) in the next season of "How to Get Away with Murder."

One of the surprise pairings of the previous installment was that of Michaela and Asher's. After fooling around, their relationship took a sudden turn when she admitted that she loved him.

Executive producer Pete Nowalk hinted to Entertainment Weekly, though, that those feelings might change after the events that took place involving Annalise (Viola Davis) and the Keating Five.

Previously, Wes (Alfred Enoch) was found lifeless in the smoking rubble of Annalise's home. An investigation revealed that he was already dead before the explosion.

The remaining Keating Five members were in shock. Michaela and Asher were shown having trouble digesting the truth. It did not help that Laurel (Karla Souza) had to be hospitalized. She was pregnant with Wes' baby.

Nowalk told EW that there was no guarantee that Michaela would still love Asher "once all the trauma has died down." She may end up rejecting his offer of comfort and revert to being the selfish young woman she started out as in the series.

In October, King talked to E! News about her character and why a serious relationship would not work for her.

"It is such a tricky situation to have been through everything these people have been through and then try to find someone to be really honest with. And that's why all these other iterations of relationships for Michaela were never going to work, because she was bound by blood basically to have to hide so much of what was happening in her life but with him she can finally let go. I think that's so necessary for her to be able to do," King said.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 will return on ABC this fall.