'How To Get Away With Murder' Season 4 Spoilers: Oliver Awaits Connor's Answer

Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) is fervently hoping that Connor (Jack Falahee) will say "yes" to his marriage proposal soon in the next season of "How to Get Away with Murder."

Facebook/HowToGetAwayWithMurderConnor considers Oliver's proposal in the next season of "How to Get Away With Murder"

The last installment of the ABC series saw Oliver asking for his boyfriend's hand in marriage. They have been together for a long time and he wants to take their relationship to the next level. Subconsciously, Oliver also sought to take Connor away from all the problems surrounding Annalise (Viola Davis) and the Keating Five. Unfortunately for him, Connor opted to digress, stating that he would need time to consider the offer.

Series creator Pete Nowalk talked to The Hollywood Reporter about Connor's frame of mind during the proposal. According to him, postponing his answer was the best option he could have picked at the time. After all, Oliver's proposal came out of nowhere.

Connor also had a lot on his mind. Even if he did not want to, he felt guilty that Wes (Alfred Enoch) was dead. They have never been friends but the bad feeling he had over Wes' passing still bloomed inside him.

"I don't know if Oliver's timing was the best but I think that's how these people live. They're just trying to survive. Connor, I think it's smart when he didn't answer Oliver right in that moment. I think he needs time to process things and I think he's really grown up. He's so distrustful and he knows that about himself, but I think the last two episodes really showed him trying to do the right thing and it didn't work out the way he wanted it to. I'm excited because I feel all the characters are growing up," the EP said.

Meanwhile, viewers will soon learn who Dominic (Nicholas Gonzalez) really is and what his true connection to the Castillos is. He was the one who killed Wes and torched Annalise's house. Dominic has been described to be an old family friend of Laurel's (Karla Souza) and Jorge's (Esai Morales) right-hand man. There are also speculations that he and Laurel may be romantically related.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 is expected to return this fall on ABC.