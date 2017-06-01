How to Handle a Nasty E-Mail!

Share

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

"You have no business being the pastor of our church. All you are interested in is getting your own way and changing all the good things we have going. People are saying you should be fired. I agree with them."

Yes, it's a real email.

Yes, it's from a church member to a pastor.

The Internet has certainly brought us incredible ways to do commerce, to get information, and to communicate.

But it has an ugly and evil side to it as well.

It allows cowardly critics to hide behind a keyboard and cut people to the core through blogs, social media, and email.

So how do we respond when we get a hurtful email?

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/5-steps-respond-to-hurtful-hateful-email-184902/#vRMpOCdbHFdYxIeh.99

Share

Most Popular
  • 29 Slaughtered Coptic Christians, Including Children, Were Asked by IS to Deny Faith in Jesus but Refused
  • Saddleback Church Youth Mentor Arrested for 'Lewd Acts' With Teen Boys; Church 'Shocked and Grieved'
  • Pastor Greg Locke Compares Kathy Griffin to 'Perverted Whore' Jezebel for Severed Trump Head Photo
  • North Korea's Kim Jong Un Is Terrified of These 2 Bible Passages, Sen. Lankford Says
  • Mariam Ibraheem Told Ted Cruz the Reason She Didn't Give Up on Death Row
other headlines