How to Lose Weight: Fitness Model Reveals Two-Week Plan

A fitness model and instant Instagram notable has revealed her four steps to losing weight, and what's more, she does it without fad diets, pills or weight loss supplements.

(Photo: Pixabay/RitaE)Fruits, vegetables and protein are a vital part of a balanced diet, shown here with the food groups represented by the tomatoes, asparagus stalks and hard-boiled eggs in this simple salad.

Courtney Black, a 20-year-old personal trainer from East London, has become a person of note in social media for her fitness advice as well as pictures of her fit and toned physique. She shares advice to her more than 158,000 followers on how to shed extra weight in just two weeks, without fad diets or medication, according to the Daily Express.

Her methods focus on cutting out extra weight from water retention, then following up with simple diet and exercise adjustments. Black explained how she was able to recover from her excesses in the past holiday season following the steps below.

Sweat It Out

Black says that for those who are faced with sudden weight gain, a good part of that weight comes from water retention "from not drinking enough water, lack of physical activity and eating high-salt and sugary foods."

Sweating out the extra water will help fix a bloated look, and she recommends a sauna session for that. It is also good for relaxation and clearing the skin, according to her.

Figure Out Maintenance Calories

People on diet looking to lose weight will have different requirements, and following a general low-calorie diet is usually not good enough. For people looking to lose weight, they have to know the number of calories that can keep them active but low enough to get them to lose weight.

"You need to be eating below your maintenance to lose weight — but never drop more than 500 calories under that figure," according to Black via The Daily Express. She advises dieters to use an online calculator, or better yet, get professional advice."

Cut Out Breaks in Workouts

For those looking to lose weight by doing workouts, shortening or cutting out rest periods entirely will make for shorter, more intense sessions that will burn calories faster.

Eat a Cheat Meal

A cheat meal, indulged in once a week, is important to dieters to keep their metabolism high. A high metabolism contributes a lot to losing weight quickly, and cheat meals keep the body from adjusting to a low-calorie diet by dialing down its metabolic rate.

Black makes the distinction, however, that it's a cheat meal, not a cheat day, as some guides would sometimes tell readers to do.