How to Sign Up for 'Madden NFL 18' Championship

Electronic Arts has confirmed its latest competitive video game tournament called "Madden NFL 18" Championship Series.

Facebook/EASPORTSMADDENNFL/ "Madden NFL 18" consists of 32 teams.

Qualifiers will run from Tuesday, Aug. 22, to Sunday, Oct 1. Veterans as well as newbies in the competitive scene are encouraged and allowed to participate.

This year, players from all around the globe will compete for a piece of $1.153 million, the highest prize pool yet.

To participate, players need to be at least 16 years old. Once registered, gamers will have to choose where to side from the 32 NFL teams.

In their first match, players will go against an in-game Ultimate Team or Ultimate Team Champions mode. They will have to continue doing so until they raise their ranks. They need to be among the top 32 to proceed to the Championship series.

Prior to the final, tournaments will take place at the individual team's chosen venue. It could be held at a stadium or a special landmark. For instance, the Minnesota Vikings selected the Mall of America as the venue for their match last year.

The selected players will represent each of the 32 NFL teams at the Live Finals. They will go through two final matches. The first will take place at the Pro Bowl Experience in Orlando, Florida and the second will be at the Super Bowl Experience in Minneapolis.

The winner will receive a $403,000 cash reward and two tickets to Super Bowl LII.

NFL is in partnership with EA to attract younger Football fans.

"The gamer audience is a younger, digital-savvy audience, many of whom love the NFL but are difficult to reach through traditional means," NFL's chief strategy officer and senior VP of consumer products Chris Halpin said.

The Club Live Finals will take place from Nov. 9, 2017 to Jan. 21, 2018. The Live Championships will commence on Jan. 26, 2018 and conclude on Feb. 2, 2018.