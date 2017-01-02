How to Stay Healthy in 2017: 5 Best Free Apps for All Your Fitness Needs

"Adopt a healthy lifestyle", "hit the gym regularly", and "eat right" are some of the most common entries on people's New Year's resolutions list. And more often than not, these are the goals that remain unfulfilled at the end of each year.

Eating right and exercising regularly is quite a difficult thing to accomplish over the period of an entire year. Temptations and excuses often outweigh motivation, thus leading to a few cheat days which soon extend to weeks and months, and before you know it the year is over and you've got nothing to show for it.

If you don't want this to be your story for 2017, make use of these 5 free apps to ensure that all your fitness and health goals for this year are accomplished. And remember, discipline beats motivation every single day of the week.

Pact

iOS / Android

Google Play Store/Pact

Money, or more accurately the fear of losing it, is one of the best motivators in the world. That's what makes Pact a brilliant app to help you stick to your exercise and healthy eating targets. While using the app, you have to commit to certain goals -- like working out thrice a week or eating 5 portions of fruits every day -- and failure to meet these targets will cost you, literally. Your Paypal account is linked to the app and a minimum of $5 is charged for each failure. The up-side is that by accomplishing your targets, you can earn money too. As the makers of the app put it: "Earn cash for staying active, paid by members who don't."