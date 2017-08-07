'How to Survive 2' Tips, Tricks, Guide: How Manage Equipment and Experience

As the sequel to 505 Games' 2014 survival horror action role-playing game (RPG), "How to Survive 2" brings with it a number of improvements. The online zombie survival game came out of Steam's Early Access sporting enhanced graphics as well as an expanded home base camp and crafting system.

Just like in a real zombie apocalypse, players need to be prepared before venturing the undead-infested New Orleans. Carefully managing items and experience (XP) is the key to surviving the endless hordes that are eager to munch on human flesh.

The first thing to take note of is items and inventory. Like most RPG titles, inventory space in "How to Survive 2" is limited and valuable so proper item management is very important. There is also an option to strap on an extra backpack if a player comes across one. However, doing so drains precious stamina which can be problematic especially with zombies lurking about.

So, only choose the most important items to bring when venturing out of the camp. The rest can be left at the Kovac's Bunker which can be accessed from any camp in the game. For those who like to hoard, crafting trunks on campsites can take care of extra knick-knacks.

As for the aforementioned important items, these mostly consist of character equipment and armor. The best way to get armor is to craft them with a full set consisting of a helmet, a breastplate, bracers and knee-pads. Bear in mind that the armor needs to be light given that running from zombies is much better than fighting them.

However, the armor also needs to be able to protect from attacks or it wouldn't be much of a protective gear. Finding the perfect balance between weight and protection is key. This shouldn't be that hard given that pretty much every armor in the game is available for crafting.

Now, for the experience. XP is pretty easy to get as all the player has to do is to accomplish quests and kill zombies. Managing XP is a different matter, however, due to the player's level being heavily influenced by camp level.

Simply put, players who want high-level characters need to level-up their camp first. However, a high-level camp also has the annoying side effect of being targeted by high-level zombies.

It is advised to keep both player and camp levels pretty much even to make sure they can fend off zombie attacks. Players should also put as many of their XP as they can to Survival Skills then Combat. Obtain the skill Nimble Fingers as soon as it's available as it can come in handy when scavenging, particularly when picking locks.

If more XP is needed, simply kill some more zombies and finish quests. Players can simply repeat this until they are the undisputed king or queen of the zombie wasteland.

"How to Survive 2" is currently available on Windows PC via Steam.