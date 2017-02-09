HTC 10 Nougat Update: Company Rolls Out Android 7.0 Nougat Update for the Third Time

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

HTC was once criticized for halting their Android 7.0 Nougat update for their flagship HTC 10 device several times. They started rolling out the update in November 2016, but later announced that they would have to stop the activity due to discovery of bugs. Recently, the company informed the public that they are, again, deploying the update for the handset.

Facebook/HTCA promo photo of HTC 10 on the company's official Facebook page.

HTC resumed the Android 7.0 Nougat update a week after the disappointing suspension, but after several days, they announced that the rollout in Europe would have to be stopped due to a "technical issue," which they did not specify. This has not affected the HTC 10 users in Russia, Middle East, United Kingdom, Turkey and other markets.

HTC initially dispensed the update "for experts" to get the handset be updated manually. This means, the unit had to be connected to a personal computer (PC) in order to get the 7.0 Nougat update.

HTC 10 update will resume in shortly, however for experts that want to try it early. pic.twitter.com/DgZPx9SrBr — Graham Wheeler (@wheelergd) February 4, 2017 Twitter/Graham Wheeler

It was also necessary to back up any data as the update may wipe out any or all of the user's file. HTC 10 owners in Netherlands were not advised to update their handsets using the manual method. Also, those who own locked HTC 10 handsets were discouraged to do such activity.

It was only this week that the company made the update public. Graham Wheeler, HTC product and service director for the EMEA region, announced that the company will commence the Android 7.0 Nougat for HTC 10 in Europe via over-the-air (OTA) means. Wheeler took it to Twitter, stating that HTC Nougat update is currently being rolled out in mainland Europe.

Excited to say HTC 10 Nougat update is rolling out in mainland Europe from today. — Graham Wheeler (@wheelergd) February 7, 2017 Twitter/Graham Wheeler

The update will run like the usual operating system (OS) upgrades as it can install the most recent Android version without touching the data of the users. HTC also began rolling out the Nougat upgrade for the unlocked version of One M9 and One A9. As for other devices, the company has yet to announce specific dates.

Android 7.0 Nougat will revamp the HTC 10 system with convenient features like the multi-window function that allows apps to appear on screen side-by-side and the new Work Mode that automatically turns off when a user is not at work, among others.