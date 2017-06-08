HTC Vive News: Headset Will Bring Virtual Reality to Apple's New OS

Taiwanese consumer electronics company HTC is doing Apple users a big favor by making virtual reality available through their new Vive headset.

ViveHTC announced that their new Vive headset would be compatible with Apple's High Sierra OS.

Virtual reality has become a popular trend in the last few years, especially in the world of computer gaming. Several gaming companies have slowly but surely utilized virtual reality for the benefit of their customers by making them a part of the games they play, making it look like as if they are actually there.

Through virtual reality, developers create a virtual environment that will stimulate the senses of those making use of VR platforms and devices. Through the stimulation of the human senses, it would feel like as if the users are actually increasing the level of experience they have.

Several games have already been exclusively made for virtual reality systems. But VR isn't just exclusive to games; TV and movies are also utilizing it to enhance the experience of the viewers. In fact, the Hollywood Reporter reports that virtual reality may become a $5 billion industry by 2021.

For Apple users, virtual reality was only a product of their dreams but now, Apple Inc. and HTC are making it their goal to bring virtual reality to Apple products. HTC announced on Tuesday that their new Vive headset would be compatible with Apple's High Sierra operating system and that it would be available for release sometime in late 2017.

"Through a newly announced external GPU, developers and content creators will be able to use a beta of SteamVR and the new MacOS, High Sierra, to access the creative power of Vive with their Macs." HTC said.

Apple announced on Monday that they will be working with Valve's SteamVR platform, and the news relayed by HTC only proves that virtual reality will in fact become an actual reality for Apple users.