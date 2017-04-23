Huawei Honor 9 Specs: Leaks Reveal Dual-Camera Setup, No Smart Key?

Renders of the long-rumored Huawei Honor 9 have found their way online, giving fans a glimpse of the highly anticipated device.

(Photo: REUTERS/PHILIPPE WOJAZER)Chinese company Huawei makes a phone called the "P9," which it hopes to take on the iPhone head on.

The images provided by Slash Leaks reveal that the next-generation Huawei Honor device will keep its dual camera setup with the laser auto-focus and dual-LED flash to boot.

The Huawei Honor 9 also has the fingerprint scanner intact, but it was moved from the back to the front of the device, specifically embedded on the home button.

According to GSM Arena, this also means that there will be no Smart Key, which allows users to set up the fingerprint sensor in order to add function such as taking a photo or turning on the flashlight.

The site also believes that the Huawei Honor 9, at least the one in the leaked images, appear to have curved edges on the back and also subtle ones on the front.

Overall, the device on the renders is not very much different than its predecessor, the Huawei Honor 8. This is down to the design of the sensors and the placement of the volume and power buttons.

This has GSM Arena believing that the supposed Huawei Honor 9 image is either fake or is a render for another variant of last year's model.

If it is indeed a legitimate render of the Huawei Honor 9, BGR points out that it looks a little too much like the recently unveiled Xiaomi Mi 6. The only glaring difference was the placement of the flash.

For now, however, there is no way of making sure whether the renders show the real Huawei Honor 9. Either way, many expect the smartphone to turn up soon.

As for the specifications and features, the new iteration is expected to get upgrades. The Huawei Honor 8 boasted a Kirin 950 processor, 4 GB random-access memory (RAM), a 12 MP dual camera setup and a 3,000 mAh battery.