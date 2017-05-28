Huawei Honor 9 Specs, Release Date Rumors: TENAA Listing Reveals Handset's Unchanged Design, Hardware Upgrades

The Huawei Honor 9 recently got the thumbs up from the Chinese certification agency TENAA, revealing its specifications and features in the process.

The revelations from its TENAA visit suggest that the next-generation Honor flagship is not getting a drastic makeover both on the design. However, the changes that Huawei did on the rest of the handset are deemed groundbreaking.

The Huawei Honor 9 will sport a 5.15-inch full high-definition (HD) display and will be powered by a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor, which is said to be the Kirin 960.

There will be three variants of the device. One will have 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) while the other two will come with 6 GB of RAM. All three will offer up 64 GB of expandable storage.

For the imaging department of the Huawei Honor 9, users are looking at a dual-camera setup consisting of a 12 MP shooter and another one at whopping 20 megapixels. Handling the selfies is an 8 MP shooter.

The device will have Android 7.0 Nougat right out of the box although Huawei is expected to update it to 7.1.1 almost immediately. It will also pack a slightly bigger 3,100 mAh battery to keep the lights on for longer hours.

As far as the design goes, the images from TENAA show that the Huawei Honor 9 will be virtually identical to its predecessor, the Huawei Honor 8, except for the horizontal dual-LED flash and laser autofocus placement on the back.

The next-gen Honor device boasts a 2.5D curved glass and a curvier 3D glass design on the back. Its dimensions are almost the same as the Honor 8 although it is slightly taller at 145 mm and heavier at 155 grams.

As for the pricing, the Huawei Honor 9 is expected to come with a starting price of CNY 2,299 or $335 and could go up to CNY 3,000 or $435.

The new Huawei Honor offering will be unveiled in China on June 20 or 21 and June 27 in Europe.