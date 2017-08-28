Huawei Mate 10 Release Date News: Dual Camera Family Teaser Suggests New Phone Arrives Oct. 16

Huawei Promotional image for Huawei Mate 9.

A recently posted teaser of Huawei's "Dual Camera Family" of smartphones revealed that a new device will be unveiled in October and it could be the Mate 10.

The official Twitter page of Huawei Australia recently posted a poster that featured the manufacturer's premium smartphones that sported dual cameras.

The models lined up in the photo were the Huawei P9 and P9 Plus, which were released in April 2016; the Huawei Mate 9 that was launched in November 2016; the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus that were just unveiled last April; and then an unnamed device in the farthest right side of the teaser image.

The unnamed smartphone with a vertically-aligned dual camera looked more like an initial render of an upcoming device and seemed to be lacking some rear-side features normally found on high-end Huawei smartphones.

On top of it was a marketing tagline #beyondthegalaxy with a release date of Oct. 16. While Huawei Australia did not drop any clues on what the mysterious device was going to be, several reports were positive that it is going to be the anticipated Huawei Mate 10.

Back in July when Huawei executive Richard Yu was interviewed by Bloomberg, he was already certain that the Mate 10 would have what it takes to surpass the makings of Apple's iPhone 8.

Yu told Bloomberg: "We will have an even more powerful product. The Mate 10, which has much longer battery life with a full-screen display, quicker changing speed, better photographing capability and many other features that will help us compete with Apple."

With that much hype and the attention that Huawei is building up for the upcoming device, it can make or break their chances of soon beating either Samsung and Apple as the best smartphone maker in the world.

Earlier this year, Huawei was still named the world's third best smartphone manufacturer while Samsung fell to second place after being beaten by Apple.

The same Bloomberg report mentioned that the Huawei Mate 10 was expected to be announced sometime near the unveiling of the iPhone 8. Interestingly, the cryptic poster from Huawei Australia came just a day after several reports claimed they could confirm the iPhone 8 would be announced in a reveal event on Sept. 12.