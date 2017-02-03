Huawei Mate 9 vs. iPhone 7 Plus Specs Comparison: Huawei Beats Apple in Battery Life

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

With so many smartphones available in the market, it can be hard to choose one that fits the consumer's needs. And with the amount of applications and other features running in the background nowadays, battery life is very important. Thankfully, the Huawei Mate 9 is here to solve this problem.

Facebook/HuaweiMobilePHThe Huawei Mate 9 has a better battery life than Apple's iPhone 7 Plus.

According to Phone Arena, the Huawei Mate 9 outperforms a number of smartphones when it comes to battery life, including the iPhone 7 Plus. The technology publication notes that Huawei's smartphone trumped the iPhone 7 Plus by having a third more in battery life. The tests done by Phone Arena resulted in the Huawei Mate 9 being able to run for 12 hours and 14 minutes as opposed to the iPhone 7 Plus, which lasted nine hours and five minutes.

When it comes to how fast the smartphone charges, the Huawei Mate 9 gets a full battery in two hours and 24 minutes, while the iPhone 7 Plus took significantly longer with three hours and 17 minutes.

Clearly, when battery is the topic of conversation, the Huawei Mate 9 is better than the iPhone 7 Plus by a long shot. However, there are also other things to consider, like display and specifications.

In a comparison by GSM Arena, the Huawei Mate 9 sports a 5.9-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protector, while the iPhone 7 Plus has a 5.5-inch LED-backlit IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with an ion-strengthened glass and oleophobic coating. Apple's smartphone, of course, runs on the iOS 10.0.1, while Huawei's smartphone runs on the Android 7.0 Nougat.

Under the hood, the Huawei Mate 9 has a Hisilicon Kirin 960 chipset and the iPhone 7 Plus has an A10 processor. In terms of memory, Huawei offers 64 GB of built-in storage and 4 GB of RAM, while Apple has 3 GB of RAM and three internal storage options: 32, 128, and 256 GB. Unfortunately, the iPhone 7 Plus does not have a microSD slot for expandable storage, unlike the Huawei Mate 9.

Ultimately, though, it is up to the consumer to choose which smartphone is best for them. However, it should be noted that the iPhone 7 Plus is a little more expensive than the Huawei Mate 9.