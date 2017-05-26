Huawei MateBook X, E, D Release Date, Specs News: Three Thin and Light Laptops Announced

Huawei has introduced three new laptops: the MateBook X, MateBook E and MateBook D. All three come with a stylish and compact design, making it ideal for those who need to accomplish productivity tasks while on the go.

HuaweiA promotional image for the Huawei MateBook X.

Judging by the laptops' overall aesthetics and name, it isn't surprising that many are touting the new MateBooks as competition and alternatives for Apple's MacBook Air. Notwithstanding copycat insinuations, tech enthusiasts are lauding the Chinese electronics manufacturer for updating last year's Windows 10 MateBook with three thin and light models, ensuring that the different needs of consumers are met.

The Huawei MateBook X is a 13-inch Windows 10 clamshell notebook with thin bezels measuring at only 4.4 mm. This translates to an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display also comes with a 2K resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The laptop also comes with a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button.

It is available in three configurations, all powered by Intel's seventh-generation Kaby Lake "U" processors. The MateBook X can come with the Core i5 chip with 8 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and either 256 GB or 512 GB of solid state drive (SSD) storage. The laptop can also be availed with the Core i7 chip, 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage.

The Huawei MateBook E, on the other hand, is a 12-inch 2-in-1 device with an 84 percent screen-to-body ratio and a new Folio keyboard that can be adjusted up to 160 degrees. It delivers up to nine hours of battery life. Customers can also opt to upgrade the screen to have 2K resolution.

The convertible tablet is available with the Intel Core m3 processor with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of SSD storage. The Core i5 variant comes with either 4 GB or 8 GB of RAM with 256 GB of SSD storage.

Last but not the least is the Huawei MateBook D, a 15.6-inch notebook with an 83 percent screen-to-body ratio, a resolution of 1,920 x 1080 pixels and a 178-degree viewing angle. Not only is the laptop great for multimedia, but its NVIDIA GeForce 940MX graphics card with 2 GB of dedicated video RAM also makes it a capable gaming machine.

Configurations for the MateBook D include a model with the Core i5, 8 GB of RAM and 1 TB of hard disk drive (HDD) storage; another with the Core i5, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of SSD and 1 TB of HDD. Lastly, the laptop is also available with the Core i7, 8 GB of RAM, 128 SSD and 1 TB HDD.

The Huawei MateBook X, MateBook E and MateBook D will ship in the summer. U.S. pricing has not been announced yet.