Human Embryos Being Turned Into Jewelry — and Australian Company Takes Pride In Doing It

An Australian company says it is making 'sacred art' by turning unused or leftover embryos into something never before thought of: keepsake jewelry.

(PHOTO; FACEBOOK/BABY BEE HUMMINGBIRDS) These are some of the embryo jewelry pieces being sold by Baby Bee Hummingbirds.

The company, called Baby Bee Hummingbirds, is now turning the remains of unborn babies into necklaces, bracelets and other pieces of jewelry, according to the parenting website Kidspot.

"I don't believe there is any other business in the world that creates jewelry from human embryos, and I firmly believe that we are pioneering the way in this sacred art, and opening the possibilities to families around the world," said Amy McGlade, founder of Baby Bee Hummingbirds.

The company sells its jewelry items from $80 to $600, depending on the piece.

Baby Bee Hummingbirds even offers a discount for embryo ashes jewelry, saying, "We hope this will make the process more affordable and easier on families."

McGlade said they get their raw materials from the "embryo straws" they receive from families. She said the company preserves and cremates the embryos, creating a type of "embryo ash."

"We are experts in preserving DNA so that it can be set in a jeweller's grade resin," she said.

It's not likely to meet with everyone's approval, but McGlade tries to put the most positive spin on what the company is doing by saying that embryos often signify "the end of a journey, and we are providing a beautiful and meaningful way to gently close the door."

"What a better way to celebrate your most treasured gift, your child, than through jewellery? It's about the everlasting tangible keepsake of a loved one that you can have forever," she said.

Meanwhile, a Christian adoption agency that also stores embryos is using what they have to give life.

The Nightlight Christian Adoption Agency based in San Diego, California, is offering couples a chance of having babies of their own through their "Snowflake Program," CBN News reported two years ago.

"The snowflake program is an embryo adoption program that allows people who have embryos in frozen storage to offer those embryos to another couple for adoption," Nightlight Executive Director Daniel Nehrbass told CBN News.

The agency stores the donated embryos in cryotanks. Nehrbass said embryos stored for more than 15 years can still be used, resulting in successful pregnancies.